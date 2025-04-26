realme has launched its latest smartphone – the realme 14T 5G in India, expanding its number series lineup. Key highlights and features include a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design, 16 MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera, and more.

The realme 14T 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It has a satin-inspired finish design with IP69 dust and water-resistant protection, and is available in Silken Green, Violet Grace, and Satin Ink color options.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB RAM expansion), up to 256 GB storage, and a 6,000 mAh Titan battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on the Android 15 operating system with the realme UI 6.0 interface.

Cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 OmniVision OV50D40 primary camera, alongwith a 2 MP secondary camera for portraits, and a 16 MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera on the front. It uses AI-powered camera features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal, and Best Face to enhance photography.

Other features include, in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and a 300% Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced sound output, and 5G connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson, said, “With the realme 14T 5G, we’re pushing the boundaries of what users can expect in this segment, blending top-tier design, display technology, and battery endurance into a single, accessible package. From its ultra-bright 120hz AMOLED screen with 2100 nits peak brightness to its class-leading triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, the 14T 5G is built for users who demand more from their smartphones, more durability, more power, and more style. Our aim is to democratize innovation by bringing flagship-grade experiences to everyday consumers, and the 14T 5G is a testament to that commitment. Whether you’re a content creator, a power user, or someone who simply values beautiful design and reliable performance, this device delivers on all fronts.”

realme 14T 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 bank discount or ₹2,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

