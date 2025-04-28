Noise has expanded its TWS portfolio in India with the launch of the Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds. Priced at ₹1,199, the Noise Buds VS601 features 50 hours of total playback, a semi-transparent lid design, quad-mic ENC, IPX5-rating, and more.

The new earbuds offer a semi-transparent case lid combined with a metallic finish on both the earbuds and the case, offering a stylish and modern look. It is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and SonicBlend Technology, promising deep bass and clear sound across music, movies, and calls. For voice clarity, it comes with a Quad Mic ENC system, reducing background noise during conversations.

The Noise Buds VS601 earbuds support dual-device pairing and HyperSync Technology with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, allowing seamless switching between two connected devices. Additionally, it has a low-latency mode to ensure smooth audio sync for gaming and video playback.

For its battery life, the Noise Buds VS601 offer up to 50 hours of total playback with support for a 10-minute Instacharge Technology that provides 150 minutes of listening time. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant and are available in five colors – Graphite Black, Cobalt Blue, Copper Brown, Emerald Green, and Silver Grey.

The price for the Noise Buds VS601 is ₹1,199 and is available on Noise.com and Amazon.in.

