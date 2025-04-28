Nothing has started rolling out a new software update for the Nothing Phone (3a) series, introducing a set of camera improvements and new features. One of the key additions is the ability to record 4K videos using the telephoto/periscope cameras, a feature introduced following community feedback, the company said.

The update also enhances the overall camera performance:

Improved selfies with better face detailing and more natural colors.

Enhanced image quality for low-light scenes, especially under streetlights at night.

Upgraded telephoto camera performance in low-light environments for clearer zoomed-in shots.

In addition to the camera improvements, Nothing has also launched the Nothing X 3.0 app update. The new app version features a redesigned user interface for a more immersive experience and adds support for the newly launched CMF Buds 2. The updated app is available for download via the Google Play Store.