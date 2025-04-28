Following recent rumors, OnePlus has officially started teasing the launch of its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6.32-inch display, positioning it as a compact flagship.

The device, which debuted in China as the OnePlus 13T last week, is shown in teaser images featuring Black and Pink color options, highlighting a metal frame and a customizable button that replaces the traditional alert slider.

Interested customers can now tap “Notify Me” on the OnePlus India website. According to the company, sharing the campaign with friends increases the chances of winning prizes, including up to 8 OnePlus 13s units or OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The OnePlus 13s will be available via Amazon.in, the OnePlus India online store, and select offline stores. More details, including the official launch date, are expected to be announced soon.