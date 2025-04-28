OPPO Reno 14 is set to launch soon in China, and the first set of design renders has surfaced online, according to Digital Chat Station. The upcoming OPPO Reno 14 design images reveal a camera module featuring two large sensors and one smaller sensor, maintaining a design language similar to the Reno 13, although the camera deco appears slightly more compact.

The OPPO Reno 14 is expected to feature a brushed aluminium alloy frame, continuing the premium build seen in the OPPO Reno 13 Series. Notably, it will use cold-carving glass technology for the back panel, typically reserved for flagship devices, and adopt a large R-angle design for enhanced ergonomics and aesthetics.

According to earlier reports, the Reno 14 is likely to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It is expected to house a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera on the rear, while retaining the 50 MP autofocus selfie camera on the front. The phone is also rumored to pack a bigger 6,000+ mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Reno 14 could also feature IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings.

OPPO Reno14 Leaked Specifications:

6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC

Triple 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto cameras

IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings

50 MP autofocus selfie camera

6,000+ mAh battery

80W fast charging

The OPPO Reno 14 series is expected to be officially introduced in late May or early June. Stay tuned for more updates.