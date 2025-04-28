Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G services to Chandigarh and Patna, starting today, 28th April 2025. As part of its introductory offer, Vi subscribers on plans starting from ₹299 can enjoy unlimited 5G data, along with 1 GB 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The company said that the 5G rollout in these circles will continue progressively, in alignment with the increasing penetration of 5G handsets and the growing demand for high-speed services.

Vi 5G ₹299 Plan Includes:

Unlimited 5G Data

Unlimited Calls

100 SMS Per Day

1 GB 4G Data

This follows the company’s 5G rollout in Mumbai last month, where over 70% of eligible users are already experiencing Vi 5G, contributing up to 20% of the total network data traffic, according to the company. Earlier in April, Vi also extended its 5G network to major cricket stadiums across 11 cities in India, enhancing connectivity for sports fans nationwide.

For the network deployment in Chandigarh and Patna, Vi has collaborated with Samsung, implementing energy-efficient solutions and vRAN technology to boost network flexibility and performance. Additionally, Vi has deployed an AI-based Self-Organizing Network (SON) system to optimize the overall network experience.

Reaffirming its commitment to future-ready connectivity, Vi emphasized its focus on building a seamless and powerful 5G network designed to meet the evolving demands of users and businesses alike. The company believes that expanding its 5G infrastructure will significantly contribute to transforming India’s digital ecosystem, enabling enhanced mobile applications and services.

Vi also confirmed that the next phase of the rollout will include Delhi and Bengaluru, scheduled for May 2025.