motorola India has once again raised the bar for mid-range smartphones with its latest motorola edge 60 STYLUS, blending premium aesthetics, durability, and a vibrant display experience. The motorola edge 60 STYLUS, identical to the moto G stylus 5G (2025) launched in the US, is the segment’s first smartphone in India featuring a built-in Stylus for efficient note-taking, sketching, and navigating. The main highlights include a built-in STYLUS, 1.5K pOLED display, IP68-rated military-grade durability, a vegan leather design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, wireless charging, and more. Here’s our motorola edge 60 STYLUS review.

motorola edge 60 STYLUS Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.7-inch pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, built-in Stylus, Vegan Leather Design, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 dust and water resistance, 8.29 mm thickness, 191 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the motorola edge 60 STYLUS simply blends in premium aesthetics, durability, and a vibrant display experience, offering a leather-inspired texture that not only looks stylish but also feels comfortable to hold. The edge 60 STYLUS comes in sleek Vegan Leather design with MIL-STD-810H military grade durability and IP68 dust and water resistance, available in PANTONE Surf the Web and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, both with leather-inspired backs.

On the front, you get a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 1.5K+ resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Although not a curved display with 144 Hz like the one we saw on the lower-priced moto g85 5G, but offers significantly higher brightness with a 3,000 nits at peak and crispier resolution (1.5K vs. Full HD+).

The screen remains brilliantly visible under bright daylight due to its high brightness. The pOLED panel ensures vibrant colors, deep blacks, and an immersive viewing experience perfect for gaming, content creation, and media consumption. Additional features include multidimensional sound via crystal-clear stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here’s what the edge 60 STYLUS brings: the name itself tells, there’s a built-in Stylus for note-taking, sketching, navigating, and creativity. For ports and button placement, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray. The bottom side offers a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers (one at the earpiece), a microphone, and a great stylus that pops out when pressed. The top side has a secondary microphone and another loudspeaker (stereo).

Software, User Interface, & Features

For its software, UI, and features, the motorola edge 60 STYLUS ensures a seamless software experience with Android 15 running out of the box and motorola’s My UX skin. It offers 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, with the last dated 1st February 2025 in our unit. The interface is likely to be clean and free from bloatware aside from the Moto additions. What’s more interesting is the built-in Stylus that gives you more room for creativity on a smartphone.

The edge 60 STYLUS brings a unique touch to the smartphone world with its built-in stylus, making it the first device in this segment and also in the motorola edge series to offer such an addition. No wonder if you’re jotting down notes, sketching, or navigating, the stylus simply enhances productivity and creativity, giving you a range of practical and innovative tools. This level of integration brings an intuitive and seamless experience to creative tasks.

One of the standout features is the Moto Note app, which allows users to create, search, and transform sketches into stunning visuals with ease. With AI-powered tools like Sketch to Image, you can turn basic sketches into professional-quality visuals, even if you’re a beginner. The stylus also supports the Circle to Search function, which lets you highlight, circle, or tap anything on your screen to quickly search and get information without switching apps.

For those looking to streamline their digital life, features like Catch Me Up offer a summary of your missed messages and calls, helping you stay connected to what matters. With Moto AI, you can quickly access saved information like meeting notes or items you’re interested in – simply ask and get the details you need instantly. The Glance AI for motorola is interesting, just swipe right from the lock screen, upload your selfie, and see magic.

The UI also includes Moto Unplugged, a feature designed to help you manage your time better by removing distractions, setting breaks, and staying focused on what’s important. Additionally, Moto Secure offers a centralized place for managing security and privacy, where you can control network security, app permissions, and protect sensitive data.

It comes with Smart Connect for seamless device integration with the newly launched moto Pad 60 PRO tablet and moto book 60 notebook, as well as other devices, including TVs, allowing you to amplify your phone’s capabilities. Play mobile games on a bigger screen, join video calls as if you’re in the same room, and even use apps on your desktop for enhanced productivity. The Smart Connect technology offers advanced multi-device collaboration tools, including:

Cross Control: Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs.

Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs. Swipe to Stream: Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds.

Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds. File Transfer: Share files instantly across devices without the need for cables or cloud uploads.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The motorola edge 60 STYLUS is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G octa-core SoC, built on TSMC’s 4nm process, and clocked up to 2.4 GHz. The chip is further paired with the Adreno 710 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (with additional virtual RAM support), and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (with microSD card support up to 1 TB), offering a fast and balanced performance for those who demand power and efficiency in their daily tasks.

While the edge 60 STYLUS might not push the limits like some of its competitors in the segment, like the realme P3 Pro 5G, which packs a newer generation Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with slightly higher clock speeds (2.5 GHz) and greater GPU performance, it still delivers a reliable experience for this price, not forgetting the added wireless charging and stylus support. The edge 60 STYLUS holds its own in the upper mid-range category, providing smooth, lag-free performance for gaming, streaming, and productivity.

In terms of benchmarks, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is no slouch, and while it doesn’t match the highest scores seen from newer chips like the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, it offers excellent value for users looking for a solid performer at this price point. Gaming is also enhanced by the Adreno 710 GPU, providing stable graphics rendering for most titles.

In performance benchmarks, the edge 60 STYLUS scores an impressive points on Geekbench with 992 points in single-core CPU and 2,806 in multi-core CPU while the GPU scored 2,067 points. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 paired with Adreno 710 GPU offers solid performance in both gaming and everyday tasks in this segment.

Cameras

The motorola edge 60 STYLUS impresses with its versatile camera system, delivering high-quality photography and video recording capabilities. The rear camera setup features a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 700C sensor (which is currently found on motorola smartphones including the recently launched motorola edge 60 FUSION) with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp, vibrant, and detailed images even in low-light conditions.

The secondary 13 MP ultra-wide camera doubles as a Macro Vision lens, allowing you to capture a wider perspective and close-up shots with great detail. For selfies, the edge 60 STYLUS is equipped with a 32 MP front-facing camera featuring Quad Pixel technology, which ensures sharp, bright, and good self-portraits with enhanced clarity and color accuracy.

While it doesn’t feature telephoto or telephoto zoom lenses, the edge 60 STYLUS emerges with a better position with its combination of a top-notch primary camera and the flexibility of the ultra-wide lens. This makes it a great choice for those who appreciate high-quality photography with an easy-to-use interface and excellent low-light performance.

In addition to the main camera’s impressive features, the edge 60 STYLUS offers several AI-driven enhancements, including AI-powered image processing for better color accuracy and detail, along with intuitive camera modes for different shooting scenarios.

The camera app supports various modes such as Night Vision for low-light photography, Portrait Mode for bokeh effects, Pro mode for advanced users, Photo Booth, Dual Capture Video Mode, Ultra-Res Mode, and more. Additionally, the device supports video recording at 4K@30fps, slow motion recording at 720p@240 fps (also 1080p@120fps), along with ultra-wide angle recording and macro video capturing, giving you the option to capture more from the camera.

motorola edge 60 STYLUS Camera Samples

Battery & Charging

The motorola edge 60 STYLUS packs a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring up to 35 hours of usage on a single charge as per motorola. When it’s time to refuel, the 68W TurboPower charging technology provides super-fast speeds, delivering you hours of power with just a quick 15-minute wired charge.

Surprisingly, the device also supports 15W wireless charging, offering flexibility for users who prefer a cable-free experience. This is among the first smartphones offering wireless charging in this segment. Whether you’re working, gaming, or streaming, the smartphone is built to keep up with your daily demands without constantly hunting for a charger.

Verdict – motorola edge 60 STYLUS Review

The motorola edge 60 STYLUS stands out as a versatile and stylish device in its category, combining a premium vegan leather design, a stunning 1.5K pOLED display, and a built-in stylus – a rare feature at this price point. It also offers an IP68 rating and military-grade durability, adding ruggedness in a single package. The motorola edge 60 STYLUS delivers a smooth and reliable performance (Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) for daily tasks, creative work (with its stylus), and entertainment (pOLED display).

The 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera with OIS has strong imaging performance, while the 32 MP selfie camera ensures good self-portraits. Added features like wireless charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and AI-powered stylus tools further round out an impressive package.

Overall, the motorola edge 60 STYLUS is an excellent choice for users who seek a creative companion with top-notch durability, a vivid display, solid cameras, and a smooth everyday experience – all packed with the added bonus of a smart built-in stylus for maximum productivity and creativity. The bonus of wireless charging makes it a practical companion for both everyday users and power users alike. We highly recommend it.

motorola edge 60 STYLUS – Where To Buy

The price for the motorola edge 60 STYLUS is ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is available on Flipkart.com, motorola.com, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards or on exchange, Reliance Jio offers worth ₹10,000 including cashback of ₹2,000, partner benefits worth up to ₹8,000 which includes a flat ₹500 off on purchases above ₹2,999 on Ajio.com, up to ₹1,500 off on flights on EaseMyTrip.com, up to ₹4,000 off on hotels, 25% off up to ₹1,000 on AbhiBus.com, 20% off up to ₹999 on NetMeds.com).

Get motorola edge 60 STYLUS on Flipkart.com