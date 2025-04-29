HMD, in collaboration with Free Stream Technologies (an initiative incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur) and other D2M partners, has announced plans to launch Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) phones in India. The official unveiling is set to happen at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which will be held at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) is a next-generation broadcasting technology that enables the delivery of OTT content, live television, video, audio, and text messages directly to mobile phones without the need for Wi-Fi or mobile internet services. HMD highlighted that D2M technology supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision and complements national initiatives such as Make in India and Design in India.

The technology will enable affordable feature phones, smartphones, and tablets to receive broadcasted content. The development has been backed by Tejas Networks, and over the years, Prasar Bharati, in partnership with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks, has conducted extensive live network testing to ensure the technology’s readiness for real-world use.

Once introduced, D2M-enabled devices will allow users to access a range of services directly over terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves. This includes entertainment, sports broadcasts, educational content, and emergency notifications, all without relying on an active internet connection.

HMD said it is among the first manufacturers ready to bring Direct-to-Mobile capability to the Indian market, following years of continuous development and successful field trials.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, said, “At HMD, we have always focused on leading the innovation curve while delivering a superior consumer experience. With this approach at the heart of our mission, we are thrilled to be part of the Direct-to-Mobile journey. This groundbreaking and first-of-its-kind platform globally will enable consumers to access a wide range of multimedia content.”

Sumeet Nindrajog, Director of FreeStream Technologies, noted, “D2M is a transformative technology that changes how content and data reach end users. The commitment from companies like HMD to help build a strong device ecosystem is vital to our nationwide deployment plans. Their ability to supply devices at scale shows strong confidence in the future success of D2M.”

Parag Naik, co-founder of the former Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President at Tejas Networks, stated, “The phones are powered by Saankhya Labs’ award-winning SL-3000 chipset, which serves as the key enabler for D2M. We have also developed the Core Network platform that will support delivery of targeted ads, CDN offloading, educational content, emergency alerts, and other applications — advancing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India. Our collaboration with HMD has been truly remarkable, and we have great expectations from it.”

Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair, Inc., shared, “The large-scale adoption of ATSC 3.0 in affordable mobile devices affirms Sinclair’s early leadership in promoting this broadcast standard as ‘mobile-first’ and our investment in technology built in India. As we work toward future 6G goals, we are driving the next phase — ‘Broadcast to Everything’ (B2X) — which will unlock next-generation broadcast applications across multiple sectors. We are proud to have partners like HMD supporting this initiative.”