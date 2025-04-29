CMF by Nothing has launched its new CMF Buds 2 Series in India alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The CMF Buds 2 Series includes the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2, and CMF Buds 2 Plus. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come in a range of prices and features, catering to different user needs and budgets starting at ₹2,199 with key highlights including ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), up to 61.5 hours of music playback, ChatGPT support, and more.

Starting off with the series, the CMF Buds 2a is the entry-level offering, designed with a lightweight build and equipped with a 12.4 mm bio-fibre driver. It supports up to 42 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and delivers deep bass for immersive, all-day listening. For voice clarity, it includes four HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology and Wind Noise Reduction 2.0.

Moving up, the CMF Buds 2 is a mid-range model offering a more refined sound experience with an 11 mm PMI driver tuned with Dirac Opteo. It supports up to 48 dB hybrid ANC across a 5,200 Hz frequency range and introduces Spatial Audio Effect. The CMF Buds 2 features six HD mics with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 for improved call performance.

The top-end CMF Buds 2 Plus targets users looking for a premium experience without the high-end price. It features a 12 mm LCP driver, supports Hi-Res LDAC, and includes hearing compensation alongwith full EQ customization. It pushes ANC further with up to 50 dB hybrid noise cancellation over a 5,400 Hz range using Smart Adaptive Mode. Like the CMF Buds 2, it also includes six HD mics and Clear Voice Technology 2.0.

All three earbuds in the series include Bluetooth 5.4, Equalizer settings, Dual Device Connection, touch and tap controls, and support for ChatGPT via the Nothing X app. However, unlike the Buds Pro 2, they lack a Smart Dial on the case for physical controls. Color options include Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange for the Buds 2a; Blue and Light Grey for the Buds 2; and Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange, and Blue for the Buds 2 Plus.

Battery life varies across models, with the CMF Buds 2a offering up to 8 hours of playback (ANC off) and 35.5 hours total with the case. The CMF Buds 2 provides up to 13.5 hours standalone and 55 hours in total with the case, while the CMF Buds 2 Plus leads with 14 hours (buds only) and 61.5 hours total with the case. All models support fast charging, offering multiple hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.

The Buds 2a has a 43 mAh battery (buds only) and 460 mAh (case), while the Buds 2 and 2 Plus come with 53 mAh and 60 mAh batteries, respectively, in the buds. The Buds 2 and 2 Plus are rated IP55, while the Buds 2a is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance. Low-latency modes are also available, with response times ranging from 105 ms to 120 ms, depending on the model.

The CMF Buds 2a is priced at ₹2,199, the Buds 2 at ₹2,699, and the Buds 2 Plus at ₹3,299. All three models will be available via Flipkart.com and other retail partners by the end of Q2 2025.