CMF by Nothing has finally launched its most anticipated smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in India, the brand’s second smartphone, alongside the launch of CMF Buds 2 Series. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC with support for 120 fps gaming, 120 Hz Super AMOLED 3,000 nits screen protected by Panda Glass, triple cameras of 50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto + 8 MP ultra-wide (first telephoto camera in this segment), metallic frame design with frosted glass-like texture, IP54 ratings, Nothing OS 3.2, and more.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is the company’s second smartphone featuring a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits (50% brighter than its predecessor, CMF Phone 1). The display supports HDR10+, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 Hz touch response rate, and is protected by Panda Glass.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core SoC, delivering 10% faster CPU and 5% faster GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 7300. It includes a 6th-gen NPU providing 4.8 TOPS AI performance, 120 fps gaming support for BGMI, and a 1,000 Hz touch response rate.

The device is further paired with 8 GB RAM (with up to 8 GB virtual RAM support), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. The CMF Phone 2 Pro integrates a liquid cooling system and uses graphite layers on both sides for efficient thermal management.

The camera system includes a 50 MP primary sensor with a large 1/1.57-inch size (largest in the segment), a 50 MP telephoto lens with 6P optics, 2x optical zoom, and up to 20x digital zoom – the first smartphone to feature a telephoto lens in the segment. The third camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front side offers a 16 MP selfie camera.

The rear camera setup is framed by an aluminum deco with stainless steel screws. CMF also offers modular back cover accessories like fisheye and macro lenses, alongwith add-ons like a wallet, stand, and lanyard. It comes in an ultra-slim 7.8mm design, weighing 185 grams, and is available in four colors – White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. The Black and Green models have a frosted glass-like texture with a metallic frame, while the Orange variant features a metallic sheen.

It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 and promises 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. A standout software feature is the new AI-powered Essential Space, a productivity hub for capturing thoughts and ideas. Users can access it via the dedicated Essential Key – single press to capture, long press to record audio, and double tap to view all saved content.

It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes. The CMF Phone 2 Pro includes a charger and a case in the box for Indian buyers. The company also claims that the battery retains over 90% of its capacity after 1,200 charge cycles.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced at ₹18,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹20,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 5th May 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 discount with select bank cards and an additional ₹1,000 off on device exchange.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

