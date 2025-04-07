Nothing has confirmed the launch of its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro on 28th April, marking the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand following the debut CMF Phone (1) in September 2023. Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the company is also set to launch the CMF Buds 2 Series, which includes the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

The teaser reveals two large circles, a smaller grey circle, and an orange circle, suggesting a triple rear camera setup – likely comprising a main sensor, ultra-wide lens, portrait sensor, and flash.

The phone features a textured, tactile finish, with a close-up showing a metallic corner and screw, hinting at CMF’s signature customizable design, including the ability to attach lanyards and other accessories. This design direction follows the customizable elements introduced with the CMF Phone 1.

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, a 6.3-inch screen, slightly smaller than the 6.67-inch display on the Phone (1), a custom back cover retained from CMF Phone (1), modular accessories via mounting screws.

Alongside the phone, CMF will also unveil three new audio products – CMF Buds 2, which is the successor to last year’s model, CMF Buds 2a, a new variant, possibly more affordable, and CMF Buds 2 Plus, likely positioned below the CMF Buds Pro 2. These additions will expand CMF’s growing ecosystem of budget-friendly, feature-rich accessories.

The CMF launch is set for 28th April 2025 at 2 PM (BST) or 6:30 PM (IST). More information, including specifications and pricing, is expected to surface in the days leading up to the event.