Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of its Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series in India on 10th April. The company, calling it CineMagiQLED, aims to deliver a cinematic experience through advanced QLED technology, allowing users to ‘experience every frame, every sound’ as intended by filmmakers.

The QLED TV X Pro Series offers 4K clarity with vibrant colors and sharp visuals, ensuring lifelike picture quality. Xiaomi also promises premium audio performance, featuring deep bass and adaptive sound that adjusts based on the scene for a more immersive experience. For gamers, the Game Booster Mode enhances refresh rates for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

The series is expected to offer limitless internal storage, potentially exceeding 64 GB, ensuring seamless streaming of movies, shows, and games without interruptions. The TVs include a content-first interface with personalized recommendations, full Google integration, and Smart Home support via OK Google.

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series will be available for purchase through mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail partners. The pricing and full specifications will be revealed once the product is officially launched.