YouTube has introduced five new tools aimed at making Shorts creation easier, more engaging, and personalized. Vadim Lavrusik, Group Product Manager for YouTube Shorts Creation, called the update ‘more fun and easy ways to get started’ for content creators. These new tools are expected to begin rolling out this month, with full availability across YouTube Shorts coming later this spring.

Upgraded Video Editor

The in-app video editor now includes zooming and snapping for precise timing, rearranging or deleting clips, adding music or timed text, and previewing the Short before publishing. These features are part of a larger plan to improve the editing experience within the app.

Automatic Beat-Syncing

Creators can now easily sync video clips to the rhythm of a selected song, streamlining the process of creating rhythm-based content without manual adjustments.

AI-Generated Stickers

This new feature uses text prompts to generate stickers, enabling creators to produce unique, personalized graphics for their videos.

Improved Templates

Templates now allow users to integrate photos directly from their gallery. Automatic credit is given to the original template creator, and support for adding effects is on the way.

Image Stickers

Soon, creators will be able to add stickers from their photo gallery, providing more creative flexibility and personal touches to Shorts.