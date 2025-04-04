Circuit House Technologies is set to launch its Lumio Vision Series of smart TVs in India on 10th April. The Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans-led Lumio brand has already been teasing the launch of its Lumio Vision Smart TVs. The upcoming Vision 7 and Vision 9 models promise an advanced viewing and audio experience with cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and QLED displays.

Lumio Vision 9 – The Premium Offering

Positioned as the flagship model, the Vision 9 features Blue Mini-LED backlight technology for precise brightness control and superior contrast, delivering deeper blacks and brilliant highlights. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, it ensures crystal-clear visuals even in brightly lit spaces.

The TV includes a dedicated Quantum Dot Layer, covering 115% of the DCI-P3 color space for vibrant, cinematic colors. It boasts an impressive color accuracy of 1.44 ΔE and offers local dimming with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, enhancing detail and image depth.

Lumio Vision 7 – High Performance at a Mid-Range Price

The Vision 7 model is equipped with a Blue LED backlight and achieves a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also features the same Premium QLED panel with a Quantum Dot Layer, covering 110% of the DCI-P3 color space and offering better-than-average color fidelity with a 1.08 ΔE color accuracy rating.

Both TVs support Dolby Vision for HDR content and aim to outperform Sony TVs in terms of color gamut and accuracy. Audio is handled by the in-house Act III Sound system, which consists of 30W quad-driver setups – two full-range drivers and two tweeters.

The TVs support 24-bit audio with a sampling rate of 88.2 kHz and come with a 150% larger speaker cavity for fuller sound. Dolby Atmos and DGS audio are also included, along with eARC over HDMI, Bluetooth audio out, and 300Ω headphone compatibility via the 3.5mm jack.

New TLDR Interface for Effortless Content Access

Lumio introduces a simplified UI named TLDR, focused on enhancing user experience by unifying popular content in music and sports. The design emphasizes quick access and a zero-friction approach to content discovery.

The Lumio Vision TVs are being manufactured in collaboration with Dixon Technologies and will be sold on Amazon.in post 10th April 2025 launch. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing and detailed specifications as the launch date approaches!

Teaser (Amazon.in)