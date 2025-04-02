Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans-led Lumio brand teases the launch of its Lumio Vision Smart TVs in India. Circuit House Technologies has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Lumio Vision Smart TVs on 10 April. The Lumio Vision Smart TVs are set to deliver high performance with their proprietary “flagship boss processor”, paired with 3 GB DDR4 RAM for faster operation and enhanced responsiveness.

Lumio is a home-grown consumer technology brand by Circuit House Technologies founded by ex-Xiaomi and Flipkart employees. Circuit House Technologies claims that the Lumio Vision Smart TVs will bring several performance improvements:

Reduced load times and faster memory access, cutting app installation time significantly.

Enhanced Wi-Fi performance, thanks to a fast Wi-Fi chip, offering 2.1x better Wi-Fi throughput compared to competing models.

Smooth 4K 60fps video playback, with a 12x reduction in frame drops.

Optimized google TV interface, leading to a 2.8x faster Netflix load time and a 2.5x smoother scrolling experience than other TVs.

Circuit House Technologies has partnered with Dixon Technologies for manufacturing and will launch the Lumio Vision Smart TVs exclusively on Amazon India. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing and detailed specifications as the launch date approaches!

