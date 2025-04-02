After teasers, motorola India has launched the motorola edge 60 fusion – the latest addition to its Edge 60 Series in India. Key features and highlights include the World’s most immersive 1.5K OLED display, the World’s first True Color Sony-LYT 700C camera validated by Pantone, India’s first MediaTek DImensity 7400 SoC, and more. In addition to that, IP69 rated military grade design (MIL-810H), 5,500 mAh battery, 68W fast charging, Android 15, and more.

The motorola edge 60 fusion is available in PANTONE Slipstream, PANTONE Zephyr, and PANTONE Amazonite color options and is MIL-810H Military Grade Certified, meaning it has passed 16 durability tests and can withstand extreme temperatures, ranging from -20°C to 60°C, as well as 95% humidity.

The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and high-pressure water jets. The front display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit pOLED Endless Edge Display with Full HD+ resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For internals, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, making it the first smartphone in India to use the chipset. The Dimensity 7400 SoC, clocked at 2.6 GHz, is paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for microSD card expansion. It houses a 5,500 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging.

For photography, the edge 60 fusion packs a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), plus a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with a macro option, and a 32 MP front camera featuring Quad Pixel technology. It runs on Android 15 out of the box with 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. motorola says the edge 60 fusion has the segment’s best AI experience.

T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, “At Motorola, we’re committed to advancing our lifestyle-tech innovations with every new launch. The motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with many segment leading features such as the world’s most immersive All-Curved display, World’s 1st True Color Sony-LYTIA 700C Camera, segment leading AI features and more – all with the objective of adding value to our consumer’s lives. This phone emphasizes our dedication to meaningful consumer innovation, extending beyond hardware. We’re confident that the motorola edge 60 FUSION will set new benchmarks in its segment.”

The motorola edge 60 fusion is priced at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹24,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting 9th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores, including Reliance Digital.

The launch offers include a ₹2,000 off on Axis Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange bonus on Flipkart, Jio benefits worth ₹10,000, including cashback up to ₹2,000 and partner discounts, flat ₹500 off on a minimum transaction of ₹2,999 on Ajio.com, up to ₹1,500 off on flights and ₹4,000 off on hotels on EaseMyTrip.com, 25% off up to ₹1,000 on bus bookings on AbhiBus.com, and 20% off up to ₹999 on NetMeds.com.

