vivo India has officially confirmed that the upcoming vivo V50e will launch in India on 10th April. The vivo V50e, the company’s latest addition to its vivo V50 Series and the successor to last year’s vivo V40e, has already been teased earlier, revealing exciting details about its premium design, powerful camera setup, and high-end durability features. The vivo V50e will have a quad-curved OLED display, 50 MP dual cameras, and an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating.

The vivo V50e will use a 7.3mm ultra-slim premium design with unique color variants and is expected to be one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment. The upcoming device will debut in two striking color options – Sapphire Blue featuring an iridescent finish reminiscent of blue mother-of-pearl, ensuring that no two devices have the same pattern, and Pearl White, which is inspired by liquid shimmer, offering a dynamic water-like effect that shifts with changing light.

The V50e is set to impress selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts with its 50 MP Eye Autofocus front camera. The rear camera system will equip a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with an ultrawide lens and 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. Additionally, the Wedding Portrait Studio feature, introduced with the vivo V50 Series, will enhance portrait shots with professional-grade effects.

Another major highlight of the vivo V50e is its IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it highly resistant to dust and water. The device also comes with Diamond Shield Glass protection and has received SGS five-star overall drop resistance certification, ensuring improved durability.

vivo is bringing AI-powered smart features to the vivo V50e, including AI Transcript Assist for voice-to-text conversion, vivo Live Call Translation for real-time language translation, and Circle to Search for effortless in-app searching.

For the rest of the specs, the vivo V50e is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 41° quad-curved design, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), and a 5,600 mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The vivo V50e will be sold on Amazon.in, vivo India e-store, and offline retail stores following its official launch on 10th April. Stay tuned for more details!

Know More About vivo V50e on vivo.com/in