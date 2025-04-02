realme GT7 confirmed for April launch! realme has officially announced that its upcoming realme GT7 will be among the first smartphones to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ SoC. This comes after OPPO’s X8s Series and vivo’s X200s were also confirmed to adopt the powerful new processor.

According to Chase Xu, realme’s Vice President, the Dimensity 9400+ brings a new level of performance, with the capability to handle over 3 million+ benchmark scores. However, he emphasized that flagship performance isn’t just about raw power – it requires precise tuning to ensure optimal performance across all cores.

To achieve this, realme has leveraged GT Performance Engine 2.0, optimizing the 3nm architecture to match real-world usage scenarios accurately. With AI tools and DeepSeek gaining prominence, realme says the GT7’s AI capabilities will be more advanced than ever, delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience.

The company also promises industry-leading cooling solutions, optimized battery endurance, and ultra-high frame rate stability. realme has yet to confirm the exact launch date for the realme GT7, but more details are expected in the coming days. Stay tuned!