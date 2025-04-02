Qualcomm has officially acquired the generative AI division of VinAI Application and Research JSC (VinAI), a subsidiary of Vingroup, to strengthen its artificial intelligence research and development efforts. The acquisition is expected to enhance Qualcomm’s capabilities in generative AI, with a focus on accelerating innovation across multiple product categories, including smartphones, PCs, software-defined vehicles, and emerging AI-driven technologies.

VinAI has been recognized for its expertise in machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, making this move a strategic step for Qualcomm. As part of the acquisition, VinAI’s founder and CEO, Dr. Hung Bui, will join Qualcomm. Dr. Bui, who previously worked with Google DeepMind, brings extensive experience in AI research, AI model development, and engineering.

Qualcomm has maintained a strong presence in Vietnam’s technology ecosystem for over two decades, contributing to advancements in 5G, AI, IoT, and automotive technologies. The company has highlighted its role in supporting Vietnam’s ICT industry and helping local businesses integrate into the global market.

By integrating VinAI’s generative AI team, Qualcomm aims to push the boundaries of on-device AI and expand its leadership in the AI revolution. More details on how this acquisition will shape Qualcomm’s future AI developments are expected in the coming months.

Jilei Hou, senior vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said, “This acquisition underscores our commitment to dedicating the necessary resources to R&D that makes us the driving force behind the next wave of AI innovation. By bringing in high-caliber talent from VinAI, we are strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will benefit a wide range of industries and consumers.”

Dr. Hung Bui, founder and chief executive officer, VinAI, added, “We are ready to contribute to Qualcomm’s mission of making breakthroughs in fundamental AI research and scale them across industries, including smartphones, PCs, software-defined vehicles, and more. Our team’s expertise in generative AI and machine learning will help accelerate the development of innovative solutions that can transform the way we live and work.”