Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) since unveiling its first trailer in December 2023. While the highly anticipated game is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release, an exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. GTA 6 fans left waiting – Rockstar holding back release date for a reason. Take-Two CEO explains why Rockstar is keeping the GTA 6 release date a secret.

Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has addressed the secrecy surrounding GTA 6, saying it’s a strategic move to maintain “anticipation and excitement” among fans. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick explained that withholding details about GTA 6 is part of Rockstar’s marketing strategy. “The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I’ve ever seen for an entertainment property,” he said. “We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.”

Unlike some competitors that announce release schedules years in advance, Take-Two prefers a tightly controlled marketing approach. “We’ve found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation. We don’t always get it exactly right, but that’s what we’re trying to do”, Zelnick added.

This suggests that Rockstar is deliberately withholding new trailers and updates to sustain interest leading up to launch.

Despite the lack of updates, Zelnick has reassured fans that GTA 6 remains on schedule. Speaking during Take-Two’s Q3 earnings call in February, he confirmed the game is still on track for a Fall 2025 launch alongside other major titles, including Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4.

What We Know So Far About Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6)

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Setting: Leonida State, inspired by Florida, with the return of Vice City

Leonida State, inspired by Florida, with the return of Vice City Protagonists: A dual-character storyline, with Lucia as the first confirmed protagonist

With fans eagerly awaiting a second trailer and a confirmed release date, Rockstar is expected to break its silence later this year. Stay tuned for further updates on GTA 6 as more details emerge!