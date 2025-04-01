Nokia has signed an agreement with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to modernize and expand its optical transport network across key metropolitan areas and telecom circles in India. The upgrade aims to boost network capacity, support growing 4G data demands, and accelerate the ongoing 5G rollout.

As part of this expansion, Nokia will deploy its latest optical switching technology, integrating the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform along with CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching technologies. The deployment will also incorporate:

Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs) super-coherent optics

Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions

Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure

These advancements will ensure seamless connectivity even during peak network loads, enhancing reliability and efficiency.

One of the key benefits of Nokia’s solution is its ability to scale VIL’s network from C-band to C+L band without requiring major infrastructure modifications. This reduces operational costs while ensuring future-ready network expansion.

Beyond performance upgrades, the project also prioritizes sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient technologies and automated deployment processes to reduce the carbon footprint.

Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Nokia’s innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands. With Nokia’s advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India’s digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors.”

Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific, said, “We are proud to be selected by Vodafone Idea (VIL) to modernize their optical transport network. We have been a long-standing partner for them in India, built on our trusted performance in network infrastructure. Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers. This significant milestone with VIL, further cements Nokia’s leadership in India’s optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India.”