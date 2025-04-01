After weeks of speculation, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 13T, in April. The company teased the device in a humorous video on 1st April, calling it ‘small, beautiful, and powerful’, but without revealing key specifications.

While OnePlus hasn’t shared official specs yet, previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13T will feature a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED flat display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and ultra-narrow bezels. Additionally, the phone is expected to introduce a new customizable button in place of the traditional alert slider, aligning with OnePlus’ recent design changes.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is expected to power the device, making it one of the most affordable flagship phones with this high-end chipset. Despite its compact size, the OnePlus 13T is rumored to house a massive 6,200 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The camera setup is also getting a revamp – instead of the usual triple-camera configuration, OnePlus is opting for a bar-shaped dual-camera module, featuring a 50 MP main sensor and a 50 MP telephoto 2x zoom lens, but dropping the ultra-wide camera.

With its powerful specs, compact design, and competitive pricing, the OnePlus 13T could be a game-changer for fans of small-screen flagship phones. As the launch date approaches, we can expect more official details from OnePlus in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates!