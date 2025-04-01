realme India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming NARZO 80 Series 5G smartphones – the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the realme NARZO 80x 5G, set to launch in India on 9th April. The upcoming smartphones aim to deliver powerful performance, high-speed charging, and premium features in the budget and mid-range segments.

realme India has already teased the upcoming NARZO 80 Pro 5G, which will be among the first smartphones in the ‘Under ₹20,000 Segment’ to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. As motorola has already confirmed that the motorola edge 60 fusion will launch on 2nd April i.e. tomorrow as the first phone in India with the Dimensity 7400 SoC, the NARZO 80 Pro 5G will likely be the second.

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, which will be the successor to last year’s realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, highlights its fastest processor in the segment, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7300, offering enhanced speed and efficiency. The company claims an AnTuTu score of 783K, emphasizing smooth gaming performance with no frame drops, seamless multitasking, and 90 fps support for BGMI.

The smartphone will feature a 6,050 mm² large VC cooling system, ensuring efficient thermal management for gamers and power users. It will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and will use a 7.55 mm ultra-slim design weighing 179 grams. It will come with HyperGlow Esports Display with 4,500 nits high brightness.

The realme NARZO 80x 5G, on the other hand, will be priced under ₹13,000, debuting alongside its Pro variant. It is set to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 120 Hz high-refresh-rate display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. realme is also bringing a speed wave pattern design, military-grade durability, and IP69 water and dust resistance, making it one of the toughest phones in its segment.

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and realme NARZO 80x 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. As the launch date nears, more details, including pricing and exact specifications, are expected to be revealed. Stay tuned for updates!

The NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores. More details, including its launch date and pricing, will be revealed soon.