motorola has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone – the motorola edge 60 fusion in India on 2nd April. The new teaser highlights some key features of the smartphone which includes the World’s most immersive 1.5K All-Curved display, the World’s first Ture Colour Sony-LYT 700C camera validated by Pantone, India’s first MediaTek DImensity 7400, and more.

Earlier motorola began teasing the launch of the motorola edge 60 fusion in India via Flipkart. The smartphone is confirmed to offer IP68 + IP69 ratings which is the highest level of dust and water protection ensuring resistance to high-pressure water jets, along with Military-Grade durability (MIL-810H), and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The edge 60 fusion will be available in Grey, Pink, and Blue colors, featuring a vegan leather finish on the back.

This will be the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core SoC. It will come in 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variants with 256 GB storage with a microSD card expansion slot. The device will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K Pantone-validated True Color Display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The edge 60 fusion will be equipped with the World’s first Sony LYT-700C sensor validated by Pantone, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a 32 MP front camera for selfies. It will pack a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 68W fast charging. motorola promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the device.

More details will be revealed during the launch. Stay tuned for more!