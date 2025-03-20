motorola India has released new teasers for its upcoming motorola edge 60 fusion, hinting at an immersive curved display with the tagline ‘True Colours Hit Different’. Earlier motorola began teasing the launch of the edge 60 fusion in India via Flipkart.

The edge 60 fusion will be a part of motorola’s edge 60 series lineup and will succeed last year’s edge 50 fusion. The new teaser confirms IP68 + IP69 ratings for the edge 60 fusion, the highest level of dust and water protection ensuring resistance to high-pressure water jets.

The company also claims that the smartphone will offer the best AI experience in its segment. Another teaser showcases the device in three colors, aligning with previously leaked renders. More details will be revealed on 24th March, including the official launch date.

The motorola edge 60 fusion is expected to feature a curved screen, Vegan leather finish, and triple rear cameras including a 50 MP Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS, a 24mm lens, and an ultra-wide 12mm lens. Reports suggest that the phone might drop a metal frame to cut costs.

The motorola edge 60 fusion is expected to launch globally, including in India, later in March or early April. More details, including full specifications, should be revealed soon.