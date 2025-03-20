vivo India launched the vivo Y19e, the latest addition to its Y series, and is the successor to last year’s Y18e, bringing significant upgrades in durability and performance. It is SGS and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certified, ensuring protection against drops and shocks. Additionally, it features IP64-rated dust and water resistance, a large 5,500 mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display.

The vivo Y19e sports a 6.74-inch HD+ 90 Hz display and comes in Titanium Silver and Majestic Green color options. The device comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, SGS, and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification (MIL-STD-810H), ensuring Military-grade protection against drops and shocks.

It is powered by the Unisoc T7225 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz coupled with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and an additional 4 GB virtual RAM with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The device runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 and is backed by a 5,500 mAh battery with 15W charging. It features a 13 MP f/2.2 main camera, a 5 MP f/2.2 front camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The vivo Y19e is priced at ₹7,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 20th March 2025 i.e. today on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India e-store, and retail stores. Offers include a special Jio prepaid plan at ₹449 (3 GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day), access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, exclusive benefits worth up to ₹5,000, including ₹50 cashback on the first 40 recharges, EaseMyTrip vouchers worth ₹1,500, Ajio discount vouchers worth ₹1,000, and 20% off on Netmeds medicine purchases (max ₹500 discount).

