OPPO India has launched the OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G in India, expanding its popular OPPO F series lineup. The OPPO F29 Series highlights top-tier durability with a 360° Armour Body, IP66, IP68, and IP69-rated water and dust resistance, military-grade certification, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 6,500 mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC (OPPO F29 5G), MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy (OPPO F29 Pro 5G), and more.

The OPPO F29 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage, and a massive 6,500 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the OPPO F29 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

Both smartphones undergo 14 military-standard (MIL-STD-810H-2022) tests, ensuring resistance against extreme temperatures, shocks, rain, freezing water, sand, dust, and other harsh conditions. The phones also come with IP69 certification, making them highly resistant to dust and water ingress, as well as protection against 18 types of liquid spills, including coffee, tea, and soda.

The OPPO F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G features a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2,100 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of cameras, both devices feature a 50 MP primary camera with a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The smartphones run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and offer connectivity features like 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support. The OPPO F29 5G comes in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue, while the OPPO F29 Pro 5G is available in Marble White and Granite Black color options.

Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “The OPPO F29 Series is built for India – a true Durable Champion that blends strength, connectivity, and performance. From its industry-best IP ratings and military-grade toughness to our revolutionary Hunter Antenna and massive batteries — every aspect is engineered to support India’s road warriors. All this power, packed into a slim, stylish device, sets a new benchmark in the segment.”

The price for the OPPO F29 5G starts at ₹23,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹25,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, while the price for the OPPO F29 Pro 5G starts at ₹27,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB RAM variant, ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹31,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant.

The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today i.e. 20th March 2025 and will go on sale from 27th March 2025 (online) on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and OPPO India online store. The offline sale starts from 1st April 2025 at offline retail stores. The offers include up to 10% instant bank discount on SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank credit cards, Exchange bonus of ₹2,000 (F29 5G), ₹2,500 (F29 Pro 5G), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loan offers with zero down payment for up to 8 months.

OPPO F29 5G & OPPO F29 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price (OPPO F29 5G): ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (OPPO F29 Pro 5G): ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB RAM), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB RAM), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 20th March 2025 (pre-order), 27th March 2025 (online sale), 1st April 2025 (offline sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail stores

20th March 2025 (pre-order), 27th March 2025 (online sale), 1st April 2025 (offline sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail stores Offers: Up to 10% instant bank discount on SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank credit cards, Exchange bonus of ₹2,000 (F29 5G), ₹2,500 (F29 Pro 5G), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loan offers with zero down payment for up to 8 months

Get the OPPO F29 5G on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO F29 Pro 5G on OPPO.com/in