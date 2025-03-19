Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially rolled out its 5G services in Mumbai, following extensive testing in December last year. The telecom giant aims to enhance mobile connectivity with broader coverage, improved performance, and competitive pricing.

Vi’s 5G deployment leverages its existing spectrum assets and infrastructure investments to deliver higher capacity, faster speeds, and increased network reliability. The rollout integrates Nokia’s energy-efficient equipment and an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system to optimize performance while reducing operational costs.

To attract users, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from ₹299. The introductory plan also includes 1 GB of 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The service is designed to support data-heavy applications such as video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and high-speed downloads.

Vi 5G ₹299 Plan Includes:

Unlimited 5G Data

Unlimited Calls

100 SMS Per Day

1 GB 4G Data

Vi references an OpenSignal report highlighting the performance of its 4G network in Mumbai, positioning its 5G launch as a response to the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications.

Commenting on the launch, Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea remarked, “Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network, by deploying the latest 5G technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future – seamless, powerful and built for the demands of modern connectivity.”

Over the past year, Vi has raised approximately ₹26,000 crore in equity, including an ₹18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and ₹4,000 crore in promoter contributions. These funds are allocated to capital expenditure (capex) for network expansion.

The company has set a three-year investment plan ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹55,000 crore, aiming to extend its 4G coverage to 90% of India’s population while gradually rolling out 5G services in key regions. Vi has confirmed that its 5G expansion will continue across India in a phased manner, further strengthening its presence in the competitive telecom landscape.