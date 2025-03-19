realme has expanded its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup in India with the launch of the realme Buds T200 Lite, alongside the realme Buds Air7. The new earbuds boast a modern design, enhanced bass, and long battery life, making them a strong contender in the budget TWS segment. Key highlights include 48 hours of playback, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 splash-proof design, and more.

The realme Buds T200 Lite features a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, which is 24% larger than the previous generation, promising richer sound quality. The earbuds also feature dual-mic AI deep call noise cancellation, dual-device connection, ultra-low latency for gaming, and IPX4 water resistance, available in Aurora Purple, Volt Black, and Storm Grey color options.

With the charging case, the earbuds offer up to 48 hours of total playback at 50% volume with AAC audio. A 10-minute fast charge provides 5 hours of use, while the earbuds alone deliver up to 7 hours of playback. The USB-C charging case can fully recharge the earbuds six times on a single charge and supports up to 500 charge cycles, ensuring battery longevity for up to five years.

The realme Buds T200 Lite is priced at ₹1,399 with ₹200 off as an introductory offer bringing it down to ₹1,199 during the first sale, which starts from today i.e. 19th March 2025 til 20th March 2025 at 11:59 PM. The earbuds can be purchased on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline stores.

realme Buds T200 Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,399

₹1,399 Availability: 19th March 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline stores.

19th March 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline stores. Offers: ₹200 off as an introductory offer (till 20th March 2025 at 11:59 PM)

