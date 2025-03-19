realme India has launched the realme P3 Ultra 5G, the latest addition to its P series in India alongside the realme P3 5G smartphone and realme Buds Air7 earphones. The realme P3 Ultra 5G highlights world’s first smartphone to be powered by and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, along with other key features including a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, a premium 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP Sony IMX896 primary camera with OIS, an ultra-durable IP69-rated design, and more.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G showcases a glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design (Glowing Lunar White) with a light-sensing color shift that creates a green halo in low-light environments, enhancing its cosmic appeal. This effect is complemented by a micro-sculpted lunar soil texture. Additionally, the device incorporates a ‘Starlight Ink Process,’ embedding star-like particles on the surface for a celestial aesthetic. The Neptune Blue and Orion Red variants come with a Premium Vegan Leather finish.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G sports a stunning 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with an ultra-narrow 1.6mm bezel, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 3,840 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 highest level of dust and water resistance and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports RAM expansion of up to 14 GB for enhanced multitasking. The device boasts a 6,050 mm² VC cooling system to ensure sustained performance.

It features AI-powered optimizations, including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and AI Eraser 2.0 for intelligent photography. The device runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 and is promised to receive two major Android updates along with three years of security patches.

On the rear, the device houses a 50 MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front features a 16 MP Sony IMX480 sensor for high-quality selfies. Other features include stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio, USB Type-C audio, and advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 (upgradeable to Bluetooth 6.0 via OTA), and 5G support across multiple bands.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹26,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹27,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB model, and ₹29,999 for the top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB version. The smartphone will be available for purchase from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores, with pre-orders starting today i.e. 19th March 2025 at 2 PM. Launch offers include a ₹3,000 bank discount, an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus, 6 months of no-cost EMI, and a one-year extended warranty.

realme P3 Ultra 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

Availability: 19th March 2025 at 2 PM (pre-order) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores

Offers: ₹3,000 bank discount, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, 6 months of no-cost EMI, 1-year extended warranty

Get the realme P3 Ultra 5G on realme.com/in