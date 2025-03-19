Alongside the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G smartphones, realme India also launched the realme Buds Air7 expanding its audio lineup with premium features at an affordable price of ₹3,299. The key highlights of the realme Buds Air7 include 52 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 52 hours of battery life, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, 360° Spatial Audio Effects, and more.

The realme Buds Air7 sports a crystal alloy design and comes in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple, and Moss Green color options. The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and have passed rigorous durability tests, including 5,000 charging cycles, 10,000 case openings, and 96 hours of extreme temperature exposure.

It houses a powerful 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass driver with a titanium-coated diaphragm, N52 magnet, and SHTW copper wire coil, ensuring deep bass and clear mids. For noise cancellation, the earbuds feature up to 52 dB Smart ANC, which automatically adapts to ambient noise levels. A 6-mic setup (three per bud) ensures clear calls by minimizing background noise.

The realme Buds Air7 supports Hi-Res Audio-certified LHDC 5.0, delivering a 96 kHz sampling rate and 1,000 kbps transmission rate for high-quality sound. it also has Dynamic Audio and 360° Spatial Audio Effects via the realme Link app, enhancing the immersive experience.

The Buds Air7 offers up to 52 hours of total playback with 7.5 hours with ANC on (30 hours with the case), 13 hours without ANC (52 hours with the case), and a 10-minute quick charge which provides 10 hours of playback. realme claims the battery retains 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles.

Other highlights include Dual-device Connection 2.0, Google Fast Pair, Swift Pair, 45ms super-low latency, smart touch controls, and realme Link app support for customization.

The realme Buds Air7 is priced at ₹3,299, with an introductory ₹500 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹2,799. It will be available from 24th March 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

realme Buds Air7 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹3,299

₹3,299 Availability: 24th March 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores

24th March 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores Offers: ₹500 bank discount

