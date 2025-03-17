realme India has unveiled the realme P3 5G, the latest addition to its P series, ahead of its scheduled launch on 19th March alongside realme P3 Ultra 5G. The realme P3 5G highlights its key features including India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000 mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, IP69 rated Mecha Design, 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 50 MP primary camera, and more.

The realme P3 5G is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage, and a massive 6,000 mAh Titan battery supporting 45W fast charging.

It also boasts a 6,050 mm² aerospace-grade cooling system and supports 90 fps gameplay for BGMI. The GT Boost feature enhances performance with AI-powered optimizations like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. Meanwhile, the Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 technology improves connectivity by 30% in challenging environments like subways and underground spaces.

The realme P3 5G sports a a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, up to 1,500 Hz touch sampling, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by IP69 top-tier dust and water-resistant rating. The smartphone is inspired by a futuristic ‘Mecha Design’ available in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink.

On the rear, it houses a 50 MP primary camera alongside a 2 MP portrait sensor while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 Other features include stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, dual VoLTE, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

The realme P3 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹17,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹19,999 for the top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. The smartphone will be available for purchase on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores post launch. An early bird sale will take place on 19th March 2025 from 6 PM to 10 PM. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 bank discount and an additional ₹500 exchange bonus for existing realme users.

realme P3 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

