realme India is now gearing up to debut its realme P3 Ultra 5G – the first ‘Ultra’ Series smartphone in India. This follows the launch of the realme P3 Pro and realme P3x 5G in India last month. The company has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphones, the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G, in India on 19th March alongside the realme Buds T200 Lite. These devices bring cutting-edge performance, powerful batteries, and enhanced gaming capabilities.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G will be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. realme claims an AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million, making it the highest-performing device in its segment, doubling the score of its competitors. It includes GT Boost technology for stable 90 fps gameplay in BGMI for 3 hours, 4K at 60 fps video recording, and improved multi-core and AI processing performance.

The device also features the segment’s largest 6050 mm² VC cooling system, LPDDR5x RAM, and a 2,500 Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-fast response. It is powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 80W AI Bypass charging and promises five years of durability.

On the other hand, the realme P3 5G will be the first smartphone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, boasting a benchmark score of 7,50,000 and a 15% boost in CPU performance over its predecessor. It features AI-powered GT Boost enhancements like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. The Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 ensures 30% smoother connectivity, even in challenging environments like subways and underground garages.

The realme P3 5G also packs a 6,000 mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness, an aerospace-grade cooling system, and 90 fps support for BGMI. It will be available in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com post launch.