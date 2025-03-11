realme India has officially confirmed the launch of its next budget TWS earbuds, the realme Buds T200 Lite, in India on 19th March alongside the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G. The new model succeeds the last year’s realme Buds T110 and brings several upgrades in sound quality, connectivity, and battery life.

The realme Buds T200 Lite features a 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass Driver for powerful audio, Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC and AAC codecs, and dual device connectivity for seamless switching. It also includes dual mics with AI ENC for clear calls and a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode.

The realme Buds T200 Lite will be available in three colors – Storm Grey, Volt Black, and Aurora Purple with IPX4 water resistance for durability. The earbuds are compatible with the realme Link app for customized functions and firmware updates.

The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of standalone playback and up to 48 hours in total with the case, along with fast charging that delivers 5 hours of playback in a 10-minute quick charge. realme claims long-lasting battery health with 500 charging cycles.

The earbuds are expected to be priced around ₹1,499 like its predecessor, it may also come with an introductory launch offer. The earbuds will be available for purchase on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com.