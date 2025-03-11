After teasers, iQOO Neo 10R launched in India highlighting key features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144 Hz AMOLED display, 6,400 mAh battery, and 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS. The iQOO Neo 10R is the company’s latest mid-range powerhouse in the country offering cutting-edge specifications at an aggressive price point starting at ₹26,999.

The iQOO Neo 10R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Other display features include Schott Xensation Up glass protection, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

The iQOO Neo 10R is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue color options. The Raging Blue variant features a dual-tone pixel texture inspired by racing tracks, giving it a unique and stylish look. It comes with an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant design for added durability.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 6,043 mm² canopy VC liquid cooling system ensures sustained performance during intense gaming and multitasking. The phone runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 10R features a dual setup including a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens as the secondary camera while the front side has a 32 MP selfie camera. It supports 4K at 60 fps video recording on the rear side and 4K at 30 fps video recording.

It packs a large 6,400 mAh battery and despite housing a huge 6,400 mAh battery, the Neo 10R remains lightweight at just 196 grams. It supports 80W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging. iQOO claims the battery will maintain at least 80% health even after 1,600 full charge cycles, ensuring long-term reliability.

The price for the iQOO Neo 10R starts at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹30,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 19th March 2025 on Amazon.in, and iQOO.com/in. Pre-booking starts today i.e. 11th March 2025, pre-booked customers will get early access on 18th March 2025. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, a 12-month additional warranty, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and instant setup on delivery for ₹99.

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India, Availability & Offers

