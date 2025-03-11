Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India, following its debut in China and global markets last month at MWC. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, pushes the boundaries of premium smartphone technology with a host of top-tier features and cutting-edge specifications, promising an unrivaled experience. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is launched alongside the Xiaomi 15.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the company’s latest flagship smartphone priced at ₹1,09,999 with features like a 120 Hz 2K LTPO OLED screen, 3,200 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, Leica-backed 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, 4k at 120 fps video recording, 5,410 mAh battery with 80W wireless charging, and more.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The phone is designed with a unibody metal frame available in Chrome Silver color with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 + IP68 dust and water protection and features aerospace-grade fiberglass with polyurethane leather for a premium and durable feel.

At its core, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop cooling with a massive 5,100 mm² cooling area for efficient heat dissipation during intensive usage. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a 5,410 mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 80W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Photography takes center stage with the Leica quad-camera system. It houses a 50 MP f/1.63 ultra-large main Leica sensor sized at 1 inch with 14EV dynamic range and OIS, another 50 MP f/2.2 115° ultra-wide Samsung JN5 Leica camera with 5cm macro support, plus one more 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX858 3X floating telephoto Leica lens, and an impressive 200 MP f/2.6 Leica periscope telephoto Samsung HP9 camera with 4.3X optical zoom.

The phone enables 4K at 120 fps video recording from the 100mm telephoto lens, up to 8K video recording, and 10-bit Log recording on all cameras, and is the first Android ACES product partner, ensuring industry-grade color accuracy for professional videography. The front side offers a 32 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV32B40 selfie camera with 4K at 60 fps video recording.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Edition enhances the camera experience further with a removable shutter button, thumb rest, a signature red decorative ring, a multifunctional 67mm filter adapter ring, and detachable thumb support. This kit also includes an integrated 2,000 mAh battery for extended usability.

The device runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio (v3.2 Gen 2), Hi-Res audio, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 4-microphone array, 5G connectivity (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 7 802.11be, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, satellite communication, and more.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be available for pre-order from 19th March 2025 at 5 PM till 2nd April 2025 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores, with an early access sale starting today. Offers include a ₹10,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and free Photography Kit Legend Edition worth ₹11,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,09,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

Availability: Pre-orders from 19th March 2025 till 2nd April 2025 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores

Offers: ₹10,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards, free Photography Kit Legend Edition worth ₹11,999

