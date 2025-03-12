After Airtel, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s broadband services and expand connectivity across India. Jio will enhance broadband services with Starlink’s satellite internet, a major milestone in India’s digital evolution.

The partnership, pending SpaceX’s regulatory approval in India, will allow Jio and Starlink to explore ways to integrate their services and expand connectivity nationwide. Jio will offer Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms. By leveraging Jio’s extensive mobile network and Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite technology, the partnership aims to provide reliable internet across India, including rural and remote areas.

In addition to selling Starlink equipment, Jio will establish customer support for installation and activation. The collaboration strengthens Jio’s mission to ensure high-speed internet access for businesses, enterprises, and communities across India. Starlink will complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber, enabling faster and more affordable broadband expansion.

Jio and SpaceX are also exploring further cooperation to enhance India’s digital ecosystem by leveraging their respective infrastructures.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio, said “Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority. Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all.”

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, said, “We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We look forward to working with Jio and securing government approval to expand access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services in India.”