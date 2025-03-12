Airtel and SpaceX have announced a strategic partnership to bring Starlink’s satellite internet services to customers in India. This marks Starlink’s first collaboration within the Indian market, pending regulatory approval. This follows the Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s broadband services expanding connectivity across India.

The collaboration aims to expand broadband access to remote regions, businesses, and critical institutions, including schools and healthcare facilities. Airtel will also evaluate integrating Starlink into its retail network and enterprise solutions, complementing its existing partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb to ensure nationwide digital inclusion.

Airtel and SpaceX will evaluate how Starlink’s satellite technology can enhance Airtel’s existing network infrastructure. The partnership will also explore ways for SpaceX to leverage Airtel’s ground network and operational resources for improved service delivery.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd, said, “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity. This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers wherever they live and work.

Technology is always evolving and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India.”

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, said, “We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink. The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”