Telegram’s new update introduces enhanced privacy, Chromecast support, and more. Telegram has rolled out an update focused on privacy, monetization tools, and overall user experience. The new update aims to empower content creators and public figures while ensuring a safer and more practical platform for all users.

Users with Telegram Premium can now set a fee in Stars for incoming messages from people outside their contacts. This feature helps reduce spam, keeps inboxes organized, and allows users to earn Telegram Stars. It filters out unwanted messages, restricts access from strangers unless they pay in Stars, and enables users to monetize their popularity while maintaining privacy. It also extends to group chats, enhancing discussions and providing an opportunity to earn Stars. Users can customize settings to allow specific people or groups to message for free and issue Star refunds instantly when needed.

A new contact confirmation feature displays an info page when unknown users send messages for the first time. It helps users verify senders and avoid scams by showing the sender’s country based on their phone number, shared groups, account history, and indicators for official, verified, or regular accounts. This feature ensures users can make informed decisions before engaging with unknown contacts.

Telegram users can now use their earned Stars to gift Premium subscriptions to others. These subscriptions offer perks like faster downloads and exclusive custom emojis. To send a Premium gift, users can open a contact’s profile, tap the three-dot menu, and select Send a Gift.

Stars earned through Star Messages can be withdrawn after 21 days via Fragment. These Stars can be redeemed for Telegram Ads, TON blockchain collectibles, and more. Group owners can track and manage their group’s Star balance directly from the group profile.

Users can now pin up to six gifts on their profile cover. These can be managed under Settings -> My Profile -> Gifts, allowing users to showcase their favorites.

Android users can now cast videos to Chromecast devices, enabling seamless streaming on larger screens. This feature can be accessed by opening a video, tapping the Settings icon, and selecting Chromecast.

Telegram’s Verification Platform is now 20% more affordable, offering user authentication services at just $0.01 per message, compared to $0.50 or more with traditional SMS. This update benefits startups by significantly cutting verification costs. Businesses can set delivery time limits, ensuring undelivered codes are automatically refunded, while the platform remains free for testing.

The update (v11.8.1 or later) is now available for iOS and Android users. Android users can download it from telegram.org/android or the Google Play Store.