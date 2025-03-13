motorola has officially started teasing the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the motorola Edge 60 Fusion, in India on Flipkart. The device will be a part of the Edge 60 series and is set to be the successor to last year’s Edge 50 Fusion.

The Edge 60 Fusion is expected to feature a curved display, a premium Vegan leather finish design, and a triple rear camera setup. The teaser confirms a 50 MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 24mm lens. Additionally, the presence of a 12mm lens suggests an ultra-wide camera, accompanied by a third sensor whose details remain undisclosed.

To maintain affordability, motorola is reportedly opting for a non-metallic frame. Renowned tipster @evleaks has shared promotional images revealing the smartphone in Grey, Pink, and Blue color variants, aligning with earlier leaks.

The motorola Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to launch globally, including India, by late March or early April. More details, including full specifications and pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.