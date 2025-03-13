Infinix has officially unveiled XOS 15, calling it their most advanced operating system yet. Built on Android 15, XOS 15 combines AI-driven enhancements with a refined design, promising to elevate personalization and productivity for users. Infinix India has started teasing its upcoming Note 50x 5G+ set to launch on 27th March. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be the company’s latest mid-range smartphone and the first to come with XOS 15 interface.

Key Features of XOS 15

Personalization & Design

Inspired by nature, XOS 15 introduces fluid animations, an updated interface, and extensive customization options. Users can personalize their devices with:

Customizable icon shapes, sizes, and colors

25 font styles for a unique look

One-Take Wallpaper, which creates a cohesive wallpaper experience across home, lock, and main screens

Vogue Portraits for stylish wallpaper customization

Mobile Anti-Theft, adding an extra layer of security

Smart Tools for Productivity & Entertainment

XOS 15 brings advanced features to enhance work and play, including:

Game Mode (powered by XArena) – Optimizes performance for smooth gaming

– Optimizes performance for smooth gaming Dynamic Bar – Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps

– Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps Smart Panel – Provides quick access to essential tools

Provides quick access to essential tools PC Connection – Enables seamless screen mirroring and file sharing

AI-Powered Enhancements

At the heart of XOS 15 is One-Tap Infinix AI, offering intelligent features like:

AI Note – Smart note-taking in Notepad

– Smart note-taking in Notepad AI Wallpaper Generator – Creates personalized visuals

– Creates personalized visuals Writing Assistant – Helps with content creation

– Helps with content creation AIGC Portrait Mode – Generates real-time avatars in various styles

– Generates real-time avatars in various styles Circle to Search – Instantly retrieves information by circling content

– Instantly retrieves information by circling content Folax (AI Virtual Assistant) – Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images

– Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images Call Assistant – Offers auto-answering and call summaries for efficient conversations

Infinix describes XOS 15 as a seamless fusion of aesthetics, productivity, and AI innovation, designed to redefine the smartphone experience.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will introduce the Active Halo Lighting system, a next-generation smart lighting feature that adapts to user actions. The LED ring will provide context-sensitive illumination, act as a selfie timer, display charging status, show notifications, and offer visual feedback during game launches.

The Note 50x is also expected to feature a premium design with a gem-cut module, an octagonal camera module that is reportedly a first in its segment in the Indian market. This design aims to enhance both the aesthetics and overall user experience. The phone was recently spotted on TUV Certification, confirming a 5,100 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com following its launch. More details about its pricing, specifications, and features are expected closer to the release date.