realme India is all set to launch its realme P3 Ultra 5G – the first ‘Ultra’ Series smartphone in India and the company has now revealed key design elements, including a glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design, a 7.38mm ultra-slim body, and a quad-curved display.

realme India is now gearing up to debut its realme P3 Ultra 5G – the first ‘Ultra’ Series smartphone in India. This follows the launch of the realme P3 Pro and realme P3x 5G in India last month. The company has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphones, the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G, in India on 19th March alongside the realme Buds T200 Lite. These devices bring cutting-edge performance, powerful batteries, and enhanced gaming capabilities.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G features a light-sensing color shift, creating a green halo effect in low-light conditions. Its lunar soil texture, crafted using micro-sculpting techniques, adds to the cosmic theme. The device also incorporates a Starlight Ink Process, embedding star-like particles for a celestial look.

The upcoming smartphone will be as slim as 7.38 mm weighing about 183g. The realme P3 Ultra 5G will be India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone. It features a quad-curved full-wrap frame with a golden ratio curvature for a comfortable grip. It will have a Cosmic Star Ring Deco design element and will be available in two India-exclusive colors – Orion Red, and Neptune Blue (both with a vegan leather finish).

The realme P3 Ultra 5G will be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. realme claims an AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million, making it the highest-performing device in its segment, doubling the score of its competitors. It includes GT Boost technology for stable 90 fps gameplay in BGMI for 3 hours, 4K at 60 fps video recording, and improved multi-core and AI processing performance.

The device also features the segment’s largest 6,050 mm² VC cooling system, LPDDR5x RAM, and a 2,500 Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-fast response. It is powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 80W AI Bypass charging and promises five years of durability.

The realme P3 5G will feature a Space Design created using nano-scale photolithography for a three-dimensional texture. Other features include an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, a Flaming Orange power button, and will be available in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink color options.

The realme P3 5G will be the first smartphone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, boasting a benchmark score of 7,50,000 and a 15% boost in CPU performance over its predecessor. It will use an aerospace-grade cooling system, and 90 fps support for BGMI. It features AI-powered GT Boost enhancements like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. The Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 ensures 30% smoother connectivity, even in challenging environments like subways and underground garages. The realme P3 5G will also pack a 6,000 mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com post launch.