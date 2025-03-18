The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has partnered with WhatsApp to expand ‘Scam Se Bacho’, Meta’s digital safety campaign aimed at tackling online scams and spam. This collaboration will focus on workshops, awareness campaigns, and informative resources to educate users on identifying and reporting scams.

Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, met with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss the effectiveness of the ongoing partnership between DoT and WhatsApp. As part of this initiative, train-the-trainer workshops will be conducted for DoT officials, Sanchar Mitras, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), and field units to enhance their understanding of digital threats.

WhatsApp will also work with DoT to integrate Sanchar Saathi initiatives into its platform, ensuring wider public reach. The Sanchar Saathi portal allows users to:

Report fraud calls and messages

Check mobile connections linked to their identity

Block and trace lost or stolen mobile devices

As part of the campaign, WhatsApp will develop educational content in collaboration with DoT, guiding users on how to identify and report online fraud.

To maximize outreach, DoT has assured that these informative materials will be translated into multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. This initiative aims to make digital safety resources more accessible to citizens across India.

Commenting on the partnership, the Union Minister of Communication and Development of North East Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “As India advances on its path of digital transformation, ensuring the safety and security of our citizens remains a top priority. Our partnership with Meta strengthens this commitment to protect our people from fraudulent communications and cyber threats. By harnessing WhatsApp’s vast digital reach, we are strengthening efforts to ensure that our digital ecosystem remains secure and resilient for all.”

Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta, said, “The best way to stop people falling victim to scams and online fraud is to make sure they know what to look out for and what they can do to stay safe. That’s why Meta invests a great deal in technology and resources to try and stay ahead of the scammers and give people the information they need. By working with the Department of Telecommunications, we can combine our technological expertise with the government’s commitment to citizen safety and help give Indians the knowledge they need to stay safe.”