Apple is reportedly set to begin mass production of its first foldable devices, including a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad Pro, in the second half of 2026. According to recent reports, Apple could develop an early prototype by April 2026. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, while the iPad Pro might sport a massive 18.8-inch foldable OLED screen.

As per MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu has stated that Apple’s foldable iPhone and iPad Pro have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn. This critical stage in smartphone development includes design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing, leading up to mass production.

Pu suggests that Apple could finalize a working prototype by April 2026, with further refinements occurring before full-scale production begins in the latter half of the year. This aligns with previous insights from Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that Apple could start mass production of these devices by Q4 2026, with a possible launch in 2027.

The foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a seamless foldable display with no visible crease when unfolded. Unlike current iPhones, it may replace Face ID with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. Meanwhile, the foldable iPad Pro is expected to come with an 18.8-inch OLED display and might incorporate an under-display Face ID. Other technical specifications remain undisclosed.

Apple has yet to confirm any details officially, but if these reports hold, the company’s first foldable devices could make their debut in late 2026 or 2027.