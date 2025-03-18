The popular crime anthology series Crime Patrol has arrived on Netflix, expanding its audience reach. Sony TV’s Crime Patrol is now available for streaming on Netflix, the first batch of episodes premiered on 17th March, with fresh episodes dropping every Monday.

Hosted by Anup Soni, the show has long been a favorite among crime drama fans for its gripping portrayals of real-life cases. The show continues its mission of spreading awareness about real-life crimes across India while emphasizing the importance of law enforcement. Viewers took to social media to share their excitement and surprise over its arrival on the streaming platform.

Netflix India confirmed the show’s arrival with a post stating, “Now every crime of the city will be controlled by law. Watch the new episode of Crime Patrol City Crimes, every Monday on Netflix.” While no exclusive trailer has been released for the streaming version, the show maintains its signature format – dramatic reenactments of real crime cases, focusing on the investigation and pursuit of justice.

Veteran host Anup Soni continues to narrate each episode, providing insightful commentary on crime and justice. The show features a rotating cast of actors in episodic roles, supported by a team of writers, directors, and law enforcement consultants to ensure authenticity in storytelling.