Ericsson, Volvo Group, and Bharti Airtel have partnered to explore Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies, and AI in India’s manufacturing sector. The collaboration leverages 5G and 5G Advanced to enhance industrial operations, workforce training, and real-time process optimization.

The research will take place at Volvo Group’s factory and R&D Centre in Bangalore, focusing on Industrial Metaverse applications such as human-machine interaction and digital-physical collaboration. The initiative aims to boost efficiency and innovation by providing a digital platform for immersive training and real-time process improvements using advanced AI.

Airtel’s 5G Advanced network enables ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity, supporting real-time simulations, design prototyping, and immersive training across industrial sites. Researchers can experiment with new concepts, test ‘what if’ scenarios, and optimize production workflows without disrupting operations.

The partnership also aligns with Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0, potentially unlocking new revenue streams and business models for telecom providers. The findings will enhance network readiness for industrial XR, paving the way for immersive communication solutions in smart factories.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India, commented, “Our industry is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation driven by emerging trends in automation, connectivity, and alternative energy carriers – key tools in our ambition to achieve Net Zero and shape a sustainable future for all. The transformation also extends to how we work and collaborate across our industrial and R&D sites. 5G, coupled with Extended Reality applications, will foster innovation and real-time collaboration between our sites and engineers through the power of connectivity and digitalization, backed by advanced AI technologies.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, said, “We are thrilled to leverage the capabilities of our advanced 5G network for innovative industrial applications in partnership with Ericsson and Volvo Group. This collaboration will redefine and transform the manufacturing sector by enabling real-time XR applications, enhancing productivity and efficiency, unlocking new revenue streams, and accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, said, “As India embraces Industry 4.0, 5G will be a game-changer in enabling intelligent, connected, and immersive industrial experiences. Our partnership with Airtel and Volvo Group underscores Ericsson’s commitment to driving innovation through 5G and Extended Reality. By combining our expertise in network technology with cutting-edge XR applications, we are building an ecosystem that will help industries transform manufacturing. The research insights gained will play a crucial role in shaping the future of industrial digitalization, not just in India but globally.”