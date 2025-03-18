Qualcomm has introduced its next-generation Snapdragon G Series for handheld gaming devices at the Game Developers Conference, succeeding last year’s lineup. The new portfolio aims to enhance gaming experiences across different performance tiers, featuring Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2.

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 stands as the flagship platform, becoming the first in the series to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5’s dynamic global illumination and reflections system, on Android handheld devices. It delivers a 30% CPU performance boost and a 28% improvement in graphics over its predecessor. Power optimization and energy efficiency are also highlighted, alongside Wi-Fi 7 support to enhance low-latency wireless gaming.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 is designed for gaming and cloud gaming at 144 FPS on dedicated gaming devices. Qualcomm claims a 2.3x CPU performance increase and a 3.8x GPU boost over the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1, while also integrating Wi-Fi 7 for better connectivity.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 focuses on cloud gaming for dedicated handheld Android devices, delivering up to 1080p resolution at 120 FPS over Wi-Fi. It offers an 80% CPU performance boost and a 25% GPU improvement, enhancing cloud-based gaming experiences.

Leading OEMs like AYANEO, ONEXSUGAR, and Retroid Pocket will launch devices powered by the new Snapdragon G Series starting Q1 2025.