Jio users get free JioHotstar in 4K for TV and mobile for 90 days with select plans ahead of IPL 2025. Reliance Jio has introduced a limited-time promotional offer just before the IPL 2025 season, providing free JioHotstar access and home internet trials for new and existing Jio customers.

Customers who activate a Jio SIM with a plan of ₹299 or higher between 17th March and 31st March, will receive 90 days of complimentary JioHotstar access. This includes 4K streaming of cricket matches on both TV and mobile devices. The JioHotstar pack will be activated on 22nd March coinciding with the start of the cricket season.

Additionally, the offer includes a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber, granting access to over 800 TV channels, 11+ OTT apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi. This aims to enhance the home entertainment experience, including seamless 4K cricket viewing.

Existing Jio users can activate the offer by recharging with a ₹299 (1.5 GB/day or more) plan or higher during the promotional period. New customers must purchase and activate a Jio SIM with an eligible plan within the same timeframe. Users who recharged before 17th March can avail the offer with a ₹100 add-on pack.

To get more details, customers can place a missed call to 60008-60008. The offer is valid for recharges and new SIM activations from 17th March 2025 to 31st March 2025, with further information available on the Jio website or at Jio retail outlets. The service is powered by JioAiCloud.