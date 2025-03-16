Google Play Games is expanding its PC catalog, introducing exclusive rewards, and enhancing gameplay across PC and mobile devices. The platform is adding new PC games, including Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Sonic Rumble, and ODIN: VALHALLA RISING, joining existing titles like Genshin Impact and Journey of Monarch. Mobile developers can now easily bring their games to PC, with thousands of mobile titles, such as Train Sim and Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hotel, now playable on Google Play Games for PC. The full catalog is also extending support to AMD laptops and desktops.

Starting this month, PC games like DREDGE and TABS Mobile will launch on Android, with Disco Elysium joining later in 2025. These titles are optimized for smooth mobile performance. Aurash Mahbod, VP and GM of Games on Google Play, announced Play Points boosters, allowing players to earn up to 10 times more points for in-game rewards. Players can now track their Play Points balance across mobile and PC.

To personalize gameplay, Google is introducing custom controls and a new in-game sidebar for quick adjustments. Multi-account and multi-instancing support will allow users to run the same game with multiple accounts simultaneously.

Google is also enhancing performance with the Vulkan graphics API for improved frame rates and visuals, while the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) optimizes device performance for smoother gameplay.

The expanded PC catalog and mobile-optimized titles will roll out in March 2025, with additional games and features arriving throughout the year. Play Points boosters and personalization tools will be available in the coming weeks, while AMD device support is already live.