Google Assistant is upgrading to its AI-powered Gemini on mobile. Google has announced the transition of mobile users from Google Assistant to Gemini, an advanced AI-powered upgrade designed for smarter assistance.

Brian Marquardt, Senior Director of Product Management for the Gemini app, highlighted that Google Assistant, launched in 2016, benefited from advancements in natural language processing and voice recognition. Now, with generative AI transforming technology, Gemini aims to redefine the assistant experience while maintaining Google’s mission of providing the world’s most helpful AI assistant.

Millions have already switched to Gemini, and Google plans to upgrade more mobile users in the coming months. By the end of the year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer function on most mobile devices and will be removed from app stores. However, for users with devices that do not meet Gemini’s system requirements, Google Assistant will continue working temporarily.

The Gemini mobile app is available on Android phones, tablets, and foldables with at least 2 GB RAM running Android 10 or higher. Google also plans to bring Gemini to cars, wearables, and smart home devices like speakers, displays, and TVs.

Since its launch last year, Gemini has expanded to over 40 languages across 200+ countries. Google has introduced frequently requested features, such as music playback, timers, and lock screen actions. Advanced capabilities like Gemini Live for fluid conversations and Deep Research for AI-driven insights further enhance the experience.

More details on Gemini’s rollout will be shared in the coming months, while Google Assistant remains operational on select devices until the transition is complete.